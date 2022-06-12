Sei Investments Co. Acquires 57,398 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,096 shares of company stock worth $11,691,961 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

