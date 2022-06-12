Sei Investments Co. Sells 54,314 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $37,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.