Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,080 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

