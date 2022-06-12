Sei Investments Co. Has $41.37 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $41,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $328,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Generac by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

