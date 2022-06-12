Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $38,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $305.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

