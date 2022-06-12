Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,576 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $41,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.