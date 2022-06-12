Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 65.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

