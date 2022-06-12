Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.15. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

