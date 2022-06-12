Lcnb Corp Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $164.37.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

