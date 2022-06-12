London Co. of Virginia Has $415.84 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 455,769 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $415,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

