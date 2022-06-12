Stifel Financial Corp Has $34.73 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

