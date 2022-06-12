Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $33.49 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 36,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 394,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 69,764 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 91,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

