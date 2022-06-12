Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.37. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

