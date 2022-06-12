Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,699 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hologic by 35.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 61.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.