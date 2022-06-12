London Co. of Virginia Has $822.08 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Apple were worth $822,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 394,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 91,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $8,256,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

