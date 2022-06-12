Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,945,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,432 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,233,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

