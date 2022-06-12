Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,349 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BXMT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

