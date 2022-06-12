Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,349 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE BXMT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
