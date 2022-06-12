Seeyond Buys 2,570 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Seeyond lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $10,773,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 50,831 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 4,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

