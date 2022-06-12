Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 243,870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,492,000 after acquiring an additional 509,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,485,000 after buying an additional 100,046 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $45.55 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

