Seeyond Sells 358 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Datadog were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 952,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3,414.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after acquiring an additional 431,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,007 shares of company stock worth $12,297,487. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

