Seven Eight Capital LP Has $529,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.