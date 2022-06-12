Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Steven Madden worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

