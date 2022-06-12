Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 53,563 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 53,563 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

