Seeyond Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Seeyond grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

