WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in WestRock were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

