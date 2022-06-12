Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 53,563 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 53,563 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,330,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

HAL opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

