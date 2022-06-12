Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

