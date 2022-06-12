Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 455,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 694,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,258,000 after acquiring an additional 358,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,613 shares of company stock worth $11,764,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

