Seeyond Purchases 4,151 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Seeyond raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 229.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

