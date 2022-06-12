Seeyond Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

