Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

ENV opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

