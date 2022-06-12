Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1,736.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Revolve Group worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

