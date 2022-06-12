Seeyond Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

