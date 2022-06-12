Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,756,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,594,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $94.26 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

