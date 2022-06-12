Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

