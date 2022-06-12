Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,610 shares of company stock valued at $55,740,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.73 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.