Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of AL opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

