Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 581 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of BlackLine worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of BL opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

