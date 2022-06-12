Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 29,382 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of nCino worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 79.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock worth $7,333,455. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

