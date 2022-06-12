Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

