Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $179.30 and a 12-month high of $240.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.
IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
