Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $179.30 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.