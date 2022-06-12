Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $407.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.90.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

