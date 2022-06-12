Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,903 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.