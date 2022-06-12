Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,903 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
UEIC opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of research firms have weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.
About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.