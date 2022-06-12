Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $524.35 million, a P/E ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRDX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

