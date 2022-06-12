Seeyond Buys 1,496 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Avalara were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,906. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

