Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

