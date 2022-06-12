Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Option Care Health worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $576,168. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

OPCH stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.