Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of Option Care Health worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,923 shares of company stock worth $576,168 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.