Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 5,428 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.