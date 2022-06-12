Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

LSI opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

